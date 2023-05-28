Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 131,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,815,000 after buying an additional 22,979 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 744 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $1,520,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 68,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after buying an additional 10,110 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.63.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 6,421 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $540,840.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,868.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Edwards Lifesciences news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 6,421 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $540,840.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,868.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $511,014.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 168,875 shares in the company, valued at $12,996,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 189,091 shares of company stock worth $16,232,258. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $82.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.58. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $107.92. The firm has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

