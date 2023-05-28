Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) and Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Financial Comparison

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) and Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Elevation Oncology and Freeline Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elevation Oncology N/A -260.48% -163.21% Freeline Therapeutics N/A -108.11% -65.30%

Volatility & Risk

Elevation Oncology has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freeline Therapeutics has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elevation Oncology N/A N/A -$95.08 million ($7.34) -0.68 Freeline Therapeutics N/A N/A -$88.97 million ($22.39) -0.11

This table compares Elevation Oncology and Freeline Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Elevation Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Freeline Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Elevation Oncology and Freeline Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elevation Oncology 1 1 2 0 2.25 Freeline Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67

Elevation Oncology currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential downside of 10.36%. Freeline Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 900.00%. Given Freeline Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Freeline Therapeutics is more favorable than Elevation Oncology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.0% of Elevation Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of Freeline Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of Elevation Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Freeline Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Freeline Therapeutics beats Elevation Oncology on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elevation Oncology

Elevation Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion. Elevation Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company's products also include FLT190, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease; and FLT201, a liver-directed gene therapy product candidate to treat type 1 Gaucher disease and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial. In addition, it has research programs in various indications for systemic gene therapy. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Stevenage, the United Kingdom.

