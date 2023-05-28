Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 109,848 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Emerson Electric worth $31,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $79.51 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

