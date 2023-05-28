Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Bought by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $5,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $165.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.30, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.43. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $152.15 and a one year high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.45.

ENPH has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $248.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $365.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.48.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

