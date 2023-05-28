Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Entegris from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on Entegris from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.45.

Entegris Stock Performance

Entegris stock opened at $107.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Entegris has a 1 year low of $61.75 and a 1 year high of $115.43. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5,361.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Entegris

In other Entegris news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $439,538.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,143.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Entegris in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 51.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Entegris in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

