Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Acquired by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 26,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth about $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR opened at $96.80 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $94.94 and a one year high of $122.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.24. The stock has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,586.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,326,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,586.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,903 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,305. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ETR. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

