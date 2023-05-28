Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Price Performance

Shares of EVOK stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. Evoke Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $5.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.38.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 175.19% and a negative net margin of 285.96%. The company had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It also develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

