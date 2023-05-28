Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EXTR. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.
Extreme Networks Trading Up 2.1 %
Extreme Networks stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.43. Extreme Networks has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $21.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 1.96.
Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.
The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.
