Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Receives $35.59 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

FITB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $25.26 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $40.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.36. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gary R. Heminger bought 33,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,234. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary R. Heminger acquired 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,293.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 47,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.