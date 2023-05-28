Financial Analysis: ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) and (NYSE:NWE)

ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Rating) and (NYSE:NWE – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ATCO and , as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATCO 0 0 1 0 3.00 0 0 0 0 N/A

ATCO presently has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.24%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

24.5% of ATCO shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ATCO and ‘s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATCO N/A N/A N/A $3.44 9.02 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares ATCO and ‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATCO N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ATCO beats on 2 of the 2 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATCO

(Get Rating)

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management. The Electricity segment includes ATCO Structures & Logistics. This company offers workforce housing, modular facilities, site support services and logistics and operations management. The Pipelines & Liquids segment includes ATCO Gas, ATCO Pipelines, ATCO Gas Australia, and ATCO Energy Solutions. These businesses provide integrated natural gas transmission, distribution and storage, industrial water solutions and related infrastructure development throughout Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, Western Australia and Mexico. The Corporate & Other segment includes commercial real estate owned by the company in Alberta and ATCO Energy, a retail electricity and natural gas business in Alberta. The Neltume Ports segment includes the equity interest in Neltume Ports

