Financial Analysis: Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) versus Seven & i (OTC:SVNDF)

Seven & i (OTC:SVNDF – Get Rating) and Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seven & i 1 0 0 0 1.00 Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao 1 1 0 0 1.50

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seven & i 1 0 0 0 1.00 Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao 1 1 0 0 1.50

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao has a consensus price target of $2.80, indicating a potential downside of 12.23%. Given Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao is more favorable than Seven & i.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seven & i N/A N/A N/A Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao 3.70% -7.88% -2.68%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Seven & i and Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

19.6% of Seven & i shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Seven & i and Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seven & i N/A N/A N/A 197.96 0.23 Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao $3.35 billion 0.26 -$33.32 million N/A N/A

Seven & i has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao.

Dividends

Seven & i pays an annual dividend of 57.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 127.9%. Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Seven & i pays out 28.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao beats Seven & i on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seven & i

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty Stores Operations, and Others. The company's Domestic Convenience Store Operations segment operates convenience stores comprising directly managed corporate stores and franchised stores. Its Overseas Convenience Store Operations segment engages in convenience store operation and gasoline retail businesses. The company's Superstore Operations segment operates retail business that provide daily life necessities, such as food and other daily necessities. Its Department Store Operations operates department stores that provide various merchandise products. The company's Financial Services segment offers banking, leasing, and credit card services. Its Specialty Store Operations segment operates specialty retail stores. The company's others segment engages in real estate and other businesses. It operates approximately 22,500 stores in Japan and 71,800 stores internationally. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates through the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers. The Cash and Carry segment retails food and some non-food products to resellers, intermediate consumers, and retail customers through the Assaí banner. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

