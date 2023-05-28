Financial Contrast: Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) versus OppFi (NYSE:OPFI)

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) and OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Coinbase Global has a beta of 2.58, meaning that its stock price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OppFi has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.4% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of OppFi shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.1% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 88.7% of OppFi shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coinbase Global $3.19 billion 4.18 -$2.62 billion ($10.21) -5.57 OppFi $452.86 million 0.53 $7.10 million ($0.14) -15.71

This table compares Coinbase Global and OppFi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

OppFi has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coinbase Global. OppFi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coinbase Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Coinbase Global and OppFi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coinbase Global 6 12 8 0 2.08 OppFi 0 1 2 0 2.67

Coinbase Global presently has a consensus target price of $60.52, suggesting a potential upside of 6.32%. OppFi has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.36%. Given OppFi’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OppFi is more favorable than Coinbase Global.

Profitability

This table compares Coinbase Global and OppFi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coinbase Global -81.21% -38.28% -1.94% OppFi 1.33% 2.56% 0.73%

Summary

OppFi beats Coinbase Global on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment. Coinbase Global, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About OppFi

OppFi Inc. operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

