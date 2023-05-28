First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 2,698 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESML. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 801.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESML opened at $33.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.19.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.