First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Stock Position Cut by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,605 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 148.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 58,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 136,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period.

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $71.70 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $79.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.292 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

