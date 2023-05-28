Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Receives $68.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FBIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America lowered Fortune Brands Innovations from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Fortune Brands Innovations from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $62.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.50. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $71.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.26%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen and bath.

