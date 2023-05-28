Fosse Capital Partners LLP Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fosse Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 671,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,908 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 27.6% of Fosse Capital Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Fosse Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $59,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 952.6% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 950 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $118,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,596.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 762,234 shares valued at $30,801,478. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.9 %

GOOGL opened at $124.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.45. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $126.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.51.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

