Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Receives $36.53 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.53.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FOX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Argus cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on FOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of FOX by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 3.9% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 35.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of FOX by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of FOX by 9.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $31.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.71 and its 200 day moving average is $32.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.85. FOX has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $37.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. FOX had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FOX will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

