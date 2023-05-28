Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 108,645 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 112.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 205,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,645 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $44,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in LPL Financial by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LPLA. Citigroup reduced their price target on LPL Financial from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $197.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.87 and its 200-day moving average is $218.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.68 and a 1-year high of $271.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.22%.

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $1,183,879.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,871,885.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. bought 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $180.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,388.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,138.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total value of $1,183,879.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,852 shares in the company, valued at $5,871,885.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,364 shares of company stock valued at $12,399,307. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

