FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:WVE)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report released on Tuesday, May 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.70) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.71). The consensus estimate for Wave Life Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.32) per share.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WVE. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Wave Life Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ WVE opened at $3.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $360.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of -0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average is $4.50. Wave Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.12.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,021.14% and a negative return on equity of 1,038.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wave Life Sciences

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 258.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 372,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 268,454 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 692,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 27,438 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 19,369 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wave Life Sciences

(Get Rating)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, optimization, and production of novel stereopure oligonucleotides. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.