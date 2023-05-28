FY2024 EPS Estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Cut by DA Davidson

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report released on Wednesday, May 24th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.93 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.94. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s current full-year earnings is $3.90 per share.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

Shares of BJ opened at $61.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $80.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,364.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $544,178.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,822 shares in the company, valued at $6,538,927.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

