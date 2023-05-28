Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Major Shareholder Sells $545,029,827.60 in Stock

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 47,809,634 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $545,029,827.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,597.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gates Industrial Price Performance

NYSE GTES opened at $11.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.53. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $14.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day moving average is $12.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gates Industrial

About Gates Industrial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Gates Industrial by 207.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gates Industrial during the first quarter worth $45,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Gates Industrial during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Gates Industrial by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

