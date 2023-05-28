GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

GEE Group Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:JOB opened at $0.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.23 million, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.52. GEE Group has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GEE Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in GEE Group by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 163,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 25,120 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of GEE Group by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39,956 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of GEE Group by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 76,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 43,317 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GEE Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 705,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 47,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GEE Group during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

About GEE Group

GEE Group, Inc engages in the provision of staffing solutions. It operates through the Professional Staffing Services and Industrial Staffing Services segments. It offers professional staffing services and solutions in the information technology, engineering, finance and accounting specialties, and commercial staffing services.

