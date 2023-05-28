Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Receives $752.95 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $752.95.

GMAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Genmab A/S from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Genmab A/S from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Danske upgraded Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

Genmab A/S stock opened at $40.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $26.19 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.23). Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 34.34%. The firm had revenue of $717.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.17 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 309.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S

(Get Rating)

Genmab A/S is an international biotechnology company, which engages in the development of human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.