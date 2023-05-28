Grindr (NYSE:GRND) and Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Critical Review

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Rating) and Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grindr and Wix.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Grindr alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grindr $207.29 million 5.02 $850,000.00 N/A N/A Wix.com $1.39 billion 3.18 -$424.86 million ($3.58) -21.69

Grindr has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wix.com.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Grindr has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wix.com has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Grindr and Wix.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grindr 0 0 0 0 N/A Wix.com 0 4 9 0 2.69

Wix.com has a consensus target price of $105.14, indicating a potential upside of 35.41%. Given Wix.com’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wix.com is more favorable than Grindr.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.9% of Wix.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Wix.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Grindr and Wix.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grindr N/A -3.03% -9.88% Wix.com -14.64% N/A -6.92%

Summary

Wix.com beats Grindr on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grindr

(Get Rating)

Grindr Inc. operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bi, trans, and queer people to engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers a free, ad-supported service and a premium subscription version. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in West Hollywood, California.

About Wix.com

(Get Rating)

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Grindr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.