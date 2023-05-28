GSK plc (LON:GSK) Receives GBX 1,595 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,595 ($19.84).

GSK has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,510 ($18.78) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($21.14) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,730 ($21.52) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,575 ($19.59) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get GSK alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,399 ($17.40) per share, with a total value of £29,379 ($36,541.04). In related news, insider Iain Mackay acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,493 ($18.57) per share, with a total value of £2,986 ($3,713.93). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,399 ($17.40) per share, with a total value of £29,379 ($36,541.04). Insiders have bought 2,309 shares of company stock valued at $3,249,586 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

GSK Trading Up 0.5 %

GSK Increases Dividend

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,392.20 ($17.32) on Thursday. GSK has a 12-month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,746.59 ($34.16). The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.80. The stock has a market cap of £56.38 billion, a PE ratio of 1,277.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,455.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,437.41.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share. This is an increase from GSK’s previous dividend of $13.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. GSK’s payout ratio is 5,137.61%.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.