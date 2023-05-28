GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,068 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,206 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GSK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the 1st quarter valued at about $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of GSK by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of GSK by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GSK opened at $34.24 on Friday. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $44.75. The company has a market capitalization of $70.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.43%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GSK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.65) to GBX 1,730 ($21.52) in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.79) to GBX 1,400 ($17.41) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GSK in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,576.88.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

