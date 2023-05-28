Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Buys 4,484 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.7% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,483,000 after buying an additional 44,278 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,926.9% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,631 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,617,000. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $118,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 762,234 shares worth $30,801,478. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $124.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $126.43.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Loop Capital cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.51.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

