Head-To-Head Contrast: Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) versus Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX)

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) and Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.1% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.6% of Apyx Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 36.6% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Apyx Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Quoin Pharmaceuticals and Apyx Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quoin Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$9.38 million ($4.93) -0.09 Apyx Medical $44.51 million 5.05 -$23.18 million ($0.60) -10.82

Risk and Volatility

Quoin Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Apyx Medical. Apyx Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quoin Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apyx Medical has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Quoin Pharmaceuticals and Apyx Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quoin Pharmaceuticals N/A -169.43% -76.78% Apyx Medical -46.93% -51.04% -37.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Quoin Pharmaceuticals and Apyx Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quoin Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50 Apyx Medical 0 1 2 0 2.67

Quoin Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3,395.69%. Apyx Medical has a consensus price target of $6.33, suggesting a potential downside of 2.41%. Given Quoin Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Quoin Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Apyx Medical.

Summary

Apyx Medical beats Quoin Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. engages in the development of therapeutic products for the treatment of rare and orphan diseases. Its product pipeline includes QRX003, QRX004, QRX007, and QRX008. The company was founded by Michael Myers and Denise Carter on March 5, 2018 and is headquartered in Ashburn, VA.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME). The company was founded by Andrew Makrides in 1978 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

