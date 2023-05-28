Head-To-Head Review: HUB Cyber Security (Israel) (NASDAQ:HUBC) and B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC)

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) (NASDAQ:HUBC – Get Rating) and B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) has a beta of -0.93, meaning that its share price is 193% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HUB Cyber Security (Israel) and B.O.S. Better Online Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HUB Cyber Security (Israel) N/A N/A N/A B.O.S. Better Online Solutions 3.08% 8.09% 4.55%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HUB Cyber Security (Israel) 0 0 0 0 N/A B.O.S. Better Online Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for HUB Cyber Security (Israel) and B.O.S. Better Online Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HUB Cyber Security (Israel) and B.O.S. Better Online Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HUB Cyber Security (Israel) $32.52 million 0.39 -$13.23 million N/A N/A B.O.S. Better Online Solutions $41.51 million 0.35 $1.28 million $0.23 11.17

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than HUB Cyber Security (Israel).

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.7% of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions beats HUB Cyber Security (Israel) on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HUB Cyber Security (Israel)

Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics and supply chain solutions to enterprises. It offers smart automation systems for industrial processes, logistics and retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: Intelligent Robotics, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), and Supply Chain Solutions. The company was founded by Israel Gal in 1990 and is headquartered in Rishon LeZion, Israel.

