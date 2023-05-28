HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $187.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HEI. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of HEICO from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of HEICO from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on HEICO from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on HEICO from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on HEICO in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of HEI opened at $159.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.93. HEICO has a one year low of $126.95 and a one year high of $180.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.35, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.97.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $687.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that HEICO will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $33,402.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,709.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total transaction of $3,335,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,057,592.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $33,402.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,709.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,850 shares of company stock worth $3,452,393. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in HEICO by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 125,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,520,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,710,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 336.7% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 348,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,584,000 after buying an additional 268,584 shares during the period. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

