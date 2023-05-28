Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.00-7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.26. The company issued revenue guidance of flat to up ~2.0% to ~$1.71-1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.

Hibbett Stock Performance

HIBB stock opened at $39.19 on Friday. Hibbett has a fifty-two week low of $38.45 and a fifty-two week high of $75.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.14. The company has a market cap of $499.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.58.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.24). Hibbett had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The firm had revenue of $455.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hibbett will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is 10.58%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HIBB shares. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Williams Trading cut Hibbett from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Bank of America cut Hibbett from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Hibbett from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James A. Hilt sold 8,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $498,861.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,380 shares in the company, valued at $145,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dorlisa K. Flur sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $42,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,598 shares in the company, valued at $335,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Hilt sold 8,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $498,861.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,608.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,473 shares of company stock worth $943,300. 2.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hibbett

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hibbett by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,869,000 after acquiring an additional 84,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hibbett by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,954,000 after acquiring an additional 39,930 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Hibbett by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 525,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,823,000 after acquiring an additional 8,018 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Hibbett by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 451,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,614,000 after acquiring an additional 17,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Hibbett by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,800,000 after acquiring an additional 156,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

