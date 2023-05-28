Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HIBB. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, March 6th. Williams Trading lowered shares of Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Hibbett Stock Down 11.3 %

Hibbett stock opened at $39.19 on Friday. Hibbett has a 52-week low of $38.45 and a 52-week high of $75.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.25 and a 200-day moving average of $63.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.67 million, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Transactions at Hibbett

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.24). Hibbett had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $455.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. Hibbett’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hibbett will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James A. Hilt sold 8,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $498,861.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director James A. Hilt sold 8,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $498,861.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $401,598.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,473 shares of company stock worth $943,300. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hibbett

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after acquiring an additional 112,526 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

About Hibbett

(Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.