Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS) and Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Head to Head Review

Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS – Get Rating) and Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Highlands REIT and Host Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highlands REIT -27.55% -3.51% -2.66% Host Hotels & Resorts 15.42% 11.83% 6.60%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Highlands REIT and Host Hotels & Resorts’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highlands REIT $31.36 million 3.97 -$7.66 million N/A N/A Host Hotels & Resorts $4.91 billion 2.43 $633.00 million $1.12 14.98

Volatility & Risk

Host Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Highlands REIT.

Highlands REIT has a beta of 44.54, suggesting that its share price is 4,354% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Host Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Highlands REIT and Host Hotels & Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Highlands REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Host Hotels & Resorts 0 3 7 0 2.70

Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus target price of $20.86, suggesting a potential upside of 24.34%. Given Host Hotels & Resorts’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Host Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Highlands REIT.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Highlands REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.1% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Highlands REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Host Hotels & Resorts beats Highlands REIT on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Highlands REIT

Highlands REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of non-core assets of the former parent of the company. It operates through the following four segments: Net Lease, Retail, Multi-Tenant Office, and Multi-Family. The Net Lease segment consists single-tenant office, industrial assets, and correctional facility. The company was founded in December 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

