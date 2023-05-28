Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) vs. TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC) Critical Contrast

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) and TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. TC Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana pays out 27.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and TC Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 21.09% 11.12% 0.91% TC Bancshares 7.48% 1.64% 0.33%

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TC Bancshares has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

6.8% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.9% of TC Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.8% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of TC Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and TC Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana $22.78 million 2.23 $4.87 million $1.72 9.45 TC Bancshares $17.36 million 3.93 $1.76 million N/A N/A

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has higher revenue and earnings than TC Bancshares.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and TC Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 0 0 0 0 N/A TC Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana beats TC Bancshares on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is a holding company, which provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. It provides services through the origination of loans and the acceptance of deposits in the form of passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts. The company was founded on April 1, 1924 and is headquartered in Shreveport, LA.

About TC Bancshares

TC Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers lending products comprising single-family residential loans, home equity lines of credit, closed-end home equity loans, consumer loans, commercial and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction loans, land development loans, and SBA/USDA guaranteed loans. It operates one branch in Thomasville, Georgia, and one in Tallahassee, Florida, as well as loan production offices in Tallahassee, Florida and Savannah, Georgia. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

