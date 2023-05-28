Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $8.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.15. Hope Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

In related news, Director Dale S. Zuehls bought 12,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.09 per share, with a total value of $100,332.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,174.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director William J. Lewis bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $106,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,602.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Dale S. Zuehls bought 12,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.09 per share, with a total value of $100,332.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,174.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 169.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4,288.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 67.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 51.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. It offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

