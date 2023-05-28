IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Short Interest Up 142.9% in May

IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 142.9% from the April 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

IG Group Stock Performance

Shares of IGGHY opened at $9.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.45. IG Group has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

About IG Group

IG Group Holdings plc engages in the provision of an online trading platform. It offers access to financial markets including shares, indices, foreign exchange, commodities, and binaries. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

