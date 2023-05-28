Insider Selling: Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) CEO Sells $4,550,000.00 in Stock

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 740,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,123,595. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $63.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.77 and a 12 month high of $87.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.02. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.20). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Darling Ingredients from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Darling Ingredients from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,813,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 7.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,178,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,204,000 after purchasing an additional 148,536 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 14.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 78,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 9,688 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 104.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 17.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 94,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 14,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

