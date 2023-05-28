Insider Selling: Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) Major Shareholder Sells $4,586,115.60 in Stock

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) major shareholder Group Corp. Softbank sold 152,870,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.03, for a total value of $4,586,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,388,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,653.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Renren Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of RENN opened at $0.96 on Friday. Renren Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $33.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average of $8.31.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Renren in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Renren Company Profile
Renren, Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes an all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Renren (RENN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Renren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.