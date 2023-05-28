Insider Selling: Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) Major Shareholder Sells $4,586,115.60 in Stock

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) major shareholder Group Corp. Softbank sold 152,870,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.03, for a total value of $4,586,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,388,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,653.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Renren Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of RENN opened at $0.96 on Friday. Renren Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $33.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average of $8.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Renren in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Renren Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Renren in the third quarter valued at $32,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Renren by 1,034.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Renren by 1,401.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Renren by 37,033.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Renren by 103.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. 21.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Renren, Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes an all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

