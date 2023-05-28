Insider Selling: Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Director Sells $361,073,453.95 in Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) Director Corp Onex sold 8,310,091 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $361,073,453.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,145,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,127,232.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RYAN opened at $40.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.82 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.92. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.13 and a 52-week high of $46.40.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $457.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.53 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Ryan Specialty’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ryan Specialty

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,559,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,058,000 after buying an additional 405,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,540,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,459,000 after buying an additional 47,774 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,886,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,264,000 after buying an additional 380,614 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,548,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,537,000 after buying an additional 27,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 515.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,467,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,432,000 after buying an additional 2,066,855 shares during the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.88.

About Ryan Specialty

(Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.