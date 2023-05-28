Insider Selling: Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Director Sells $361,073,453.95 in Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYANGet Rating) Director Corp Onex sold 8,310,091 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $361,073,453.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,145,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,127,232.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RYAN opened at $40.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.82 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.92. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.13 and a 52-week high of $46.40.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYANGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $457.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.53 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Ryan Specialty’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ryan Specialty

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,559,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,058,000 after buying an additional 405,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,540,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,459,000 after buying an additional 47,774 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,886,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,264,000 after buying an additional 380,614 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,548,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,537,000 after buying an additional 27,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 515.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,467,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,432,000 after buying an additional 2,066,855 shares during the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.88.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

