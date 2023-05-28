Insider Selling: Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Insider Sells $1,036,200.00 in Stock

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) insider Michael David Dunn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,036,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,746,689.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael David Dunn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Michael David Dunn sold 11,080 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $355,889.60.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Michael David Dunn sold 5,000 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $137,900.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Michael David Dunn sold 2,815 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $65,561.35.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Michael David Dunn sold 700 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $11,585.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Michael David Dunn sold 12,593 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $210,429.03.

On Friday, February 24th, Michael David Dunn sold 12,639 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $209,933.79.

Symbotic Price Performance

Shares of SYM stock opened at $36.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.28. Symbotic Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $36.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of -103.14 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The company had revenue of $266.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($5.61) earnings per share. Symbotic’s revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Symbotic by 1,412.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Symbotic by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 57.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SYM shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Symbotic from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Symbotic from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Symbotic from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Symbotic from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.77.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

