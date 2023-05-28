Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Major Shareholder Sells $2,729,641.60 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 104,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $2,729,641.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,178,585 shares in the company, valued at $449,219,997.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 91,896 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $2,363,565.12.

On Friday, May 19th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 91,651 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $2,326,102.38.

On Friday, May 5th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 136 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $3,413.60.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 83,674 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $2,134,523.74.

On Monday, May 1st, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 3,075 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $77,797.50.

On Monday, April 24th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 66,038 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $1,678,685.96.

On Friday, April 21st, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 305,393 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $7,873,031.54.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 76,114 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $1,911,983.68.

On Monday, April 17th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,524 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $263,731.44.

On Friday, April 14th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 9,565 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $240,177.15.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $26.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.58. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $31.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.10 million. The business’s revenue was down 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $466,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,309,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,496,000 after buying an additional 59,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 337,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after buying an additional 28,999 shares in the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Further Reading

