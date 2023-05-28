Insider Selling: Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) CEO Sells 50,750 Shares of Stock

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) CEO Girish Saligram sold 50,750 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $3,011,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 894,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,103,900.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

WFRD stock opened at $59.07 on Friday. Weatherford International plc has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $70.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Weatherford International had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WFRD. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Weatherford International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weatherford International plc engages in the provision of equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Evaluation (DRE), Well Construction and Completions (WCC) and Production and Intervention (PRI). The DRE segment offers managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wire line, and drilling fluids.

