Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Receives $312.56 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $312.56.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INSP shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $335.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $148,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $896,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $148,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $896,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Steven Jandrich sold 4,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.84, for a total value of $1,325,101.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,003.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,310 shares of company stock worth $4,280,627 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Inspire Medical Systems Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of INSP opened at $294.29 on Thursday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $157.04 and a 52-week high of $314.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $265.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of -188.65 and a beta of 1.44.
Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.06 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s revenue was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.