Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Receives $312.56 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $312.56.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INSP shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $335.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $148,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $896,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $148,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $896,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Steven Jandrich sold 4,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.84, for a total value of $1,325,101.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,003.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,310 shares of company stock worth $4,280,627 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Down 0.8 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.9% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,373,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,234,000 after buying an additional 24,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSP opened at $294.29 on Thursday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $157.04 and a 52-week high of $314.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $265.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of -188.65 and a beta of 1.44.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.06 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s revenue was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

