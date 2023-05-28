Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 4,400 ($54.73) price objective on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($48.51) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised Intertek Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 5,017 ($62.40) price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on Intertek Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,283.40 ($53.28).
Intertek Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON:ITRK opened at GBX 4,253 ($52.90) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,095.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,150.05. Intertek Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,485 ($43.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,757 ($59.17). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,389.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.83, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
Intertek Group Increases Dividend
Insider Activity
In other Intertek Group news, insider Andrew Martin acquired 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,082 ($50.77) per share, with a total value of £18,369 ($22,847.01). Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
About Intertek Group
Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.
