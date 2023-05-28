Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

INTU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $491.35.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $418.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $433.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $412.64. Intuit has a 12 month low of $352.63 and a 12 month high of $490.83. The company has a market capitalization of $117.19 billion, a PE ratio of 52.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.70 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intuit will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,328 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 13.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 297,939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,830,000 after purchasing an additional 35,606 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $3,493,000. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading

