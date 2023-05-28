Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Receives $17.55 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.55.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IVZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Invesco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Invesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Invesco by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $14.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Invesco has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $20.56.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 57.97%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

