iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,240,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,302,000 after buying an additional 7,733,455 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,234 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,616,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,289,000 after acquiring an additional 697,332 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,439,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,610,000 after acquiring an additional 7,685 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,341,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,317,000 after buying an additional 417,585 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $94.95 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

