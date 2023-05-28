iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Stake Boosted by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYK. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 129.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after buying an additional 15,475 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYK opened at $196.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.34. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $178.51 and a 12-month high of $210.10.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

