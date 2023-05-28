Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 852,607 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,314 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $4,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITUB. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 134,569,722.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 48,445,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,177,000 after buying an additional 48,445,100 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,164,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 244.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,872,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,181,000 after purchasing an additional 14,818,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,894,000 after purchasing an additional 11,129,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,962,000. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Itaú Unibanco Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $5.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.66. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $6.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.90.
Itaú Unibanco Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Itaú Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.
Itaú Unibanco Profile
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Itaú Unibanco (ITUB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.