J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) Receives GBX 260.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 260.60 ($3.24).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBRY shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 285 ($3.54) to GBX 295 ($3.67) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 230 ($2.86) to GBX 270 ($3.36) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of J Sainsbury to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 320 ($3.98) to GBX 295 ($3.67) in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

J Sainsbury Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of LON:SBRY opened at GBX 275 ($3.42) on Tuesday. J Sainsbury has a 52-week low of GBX 168.70 ($2.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 291 ($3.62). The stock has a market cap of £6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,055.56, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 277.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 253.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.53.

J Sainsbury Increases Dividend

J Sainsbury Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a GBX 9.20 ($0.11) dividend. This is a positive change from J Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $3.90. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14,444.44%.

(Get Rating)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Featured Stories

